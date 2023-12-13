RGS goes to court to be first in line at Tongaat Hulett creditor vote

RGS Group Holdings, one of two short-listed bidders that aim to bring Tongaat Hulett out of business rescue, had lodged an urgent High Court application to force Tongaat’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) to hold a creditors’ meeting today, and to ensure that RGS’s bid be put first on the agenda.

RGS’s application had sought to be consolidated for a joint hearing with the applications filed by RCL Foods Sugar & Milling and the South African Sugar Association, who were attempting to stall Tongaat’s creditors’ meeting until certain industry levies and payments were made.