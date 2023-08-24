RMH sells stake in Milanick Properties

RMH, the property company in the process of monetisation of its assets, said yesterday it had sold a 33% stake in Milanick Properties for R50 million.

RMH’s 100% owned subsidiary RMH Property Holdco 4 (RMH4), owns 50% of Integer Properties 3, which in turn owned 33.3% of Milanick Properties. The shareholding was sold to Milanick’s existing shareholders.