Royal Bafokeng Platinum wins court case against subsidiary of Wesizwe Platinum

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has won a court battle against a subsidiary of Wesizwe Platinum over the acquisition of Maseve Mine in 2018, for about R840 million, which it maintained it hadn't given its consent for asset sales.

In a statement on Friday, RBPlat informed its shareholders that Africa Wide Mineral Prospecting and Exploration Proprietary Limited – a subsidiary of Wesizwe Platinum, which held 17.1 percent of the shares in Maseve prior to the implementation of the share transaction – had instituted legal proceedings against Toronto-listed Platinum Group Metals (PTM), RBPlat and Maseve, in relation to the Maseve Transaction, where it sought to have the Maseve Transaction declared unlawful and invalid.