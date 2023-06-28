Independent Online
Wednesday, June 28, 2023

S&P lifts Sanlam Life’s debt rating

Sanlam offices in Floracliffe. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Sanlam offices in Floracliffe. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 1h ago

S&P Global Ratings (S&P) said yesterday that it has raised its national scale ratings on the hybrid debt instruments of Sanlam Life, which it had placed under criteria observation (UCO).

In a statement, S&P said on June 8, 2023, S&P published revised criteria for determining national and regional scale mapping specifications and assigned credit ratings mapped from the global scale to the national scale.

“As a result of the review, S&P has raised the national scale ratings on the Sanlam Life debt instruments to ‘zaAA-’ from ‘zaA+’ and removed the UCO identifier on these ratings.

“S&P also affirmed the global and national scale issuer ratings on the Issuers and maintained a stable outlook on the long-term global scale ratings,” it said.

BUSINESS REPORT

Recent stories by:

Dieketseng Maleke
