SA digital tech firm IN2IT scoops award at 2022 Africa Top Employer Awards

Johannesburg - The South African digital tech firm, IN2IT, has scooped the human resources award at the 2022 Africa Top Employer Awards. The company has been recognised for putting local employees first in its bid to prioritise the employment of South Africans.

Youth unemployment remains a critical issue in South Africa. Other companies in the ICT sector which were recognised at the awards included Tata Consultancy services, Dimension Data, HCL Technologies, SAP South Africa, BCX, and Huawei. They were among 249 organisations from 31 African countries announced as certified Top Employers 2022 for their outstanding HR strategies and people practices.

IN2IT said it was proud to receive recognition at the global stage and said it would continue to position itself as an ambitious brand dedicated to hiring staff and retaining them. Rachel Segale, the human resources manager at In2IT said “We strive to put the employee first, so the Top Employer Award is testament to the fact that our efforts are bearing fruit and that we are heading in the right direction. “Our employees are our most valued assets and are in a position to provide crucial insight into the overall customer experience.

“In2IT believes in empowering its employees to use their minds and hearts to create breakthrough solutions, as well as to act collaboratively and innovatively. This creates tremendous value for the company. “Our performance-oriented culture and responsible approach are the foundations of our success. We strive to maintain a fun and positive work environment, encouraging our employees to enjoy themselves at work and to think outside the box,” she said. The company said it had and would continue to empower young graduates with critical fourth-industrial-revolution skills (4IR), and internship programmes and strive to put its "employee first" as it assists government efforts on employment creation.

Meanwhile, David Plink, the chief executive of the Top Employers Institute, said the Top Employer 2022 survey paid tribute to the ICT sector for pioneering initiatives to keep the economy moving in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are happy to see those certified organisations in Africa have continued to prioritise maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace. Despite the challenges, they continue to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce,” said Plink. He said the programme was designed to assess the people practices of companies through the independently audited and fact-based HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six domains and 20 subtopics.