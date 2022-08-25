SA drugmaker Adcock Ingram's full-year profit rises 24%

South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram said on Thursday its full-year profit had risen by almost a quarter, fuelled by increased demand for its over-the-counter and consumer products. Its headline earnings per share, the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa, was 502 South African cents ($0.2976), for the year that ended on June 30, against 404.7 cents in the year-earlier period.

Story continues below Advertisement

The firm declared a dividend of 109 cents a share. With the country's relaxation in Covid-19 regulations, Adcock, which sells a mix of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs, consumer goods and hospital products, saw a surge in demand as customers restored their purchases of drugs. "On top of that, we increased our marketing spend quite significantly this year ... that really made sure that our big brands, which already had traction, add a lot of visibility in the market," Chief Executive Andy Hall told Reuters.

The firm posted a 12% increase in revenues to 8.7 billion rand, with its flagship brand Panado, an OTC product for fever, bringing in annual sales in excess of 500 million rand, the highest ever, and also making the biggest profit contribution. "Our consumer division this year really shot the lights out," Hall said, but cautioned that the sales and profits of Panado might not be replicated this year. The company posted gross margins, a key metric of profitability, of 35.1%, and Hall said the major task it faced in the current year was margin management.

Story continues below Advertisement

The falling local currency, which adversely affects the firm's imports and high distribution cost due to high fuel prices are the biggest threat to margins in the current year, he said. Reuters