SA Express to be placed under provisional liquidation

This comes after the airline was placed under a form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue in February.

The airline suspended its operations on March 18 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg, earlier today, granted an order for the provisional liquidation of SA Express, the South African state airline.





The airline stated: “In light of adverse recent developments including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, SA Express announces that it will suspend operations from March 18 2020 until further notice.”





Customers who have booked with the airline need not worry as all customers will be accommodated on alternative flights.

It also revealed that all non-critical SA Express staff will be placed on compulsory leave during this time.

“The airline will utilise this period to review its current network and streamline operations for improved efficiency. SA Express will provide communication on any additional developments in due course,” the press statement added.





On March 30, the board of directors of South African Express (SA Express) said that the company's interim chief executive, Siza Mzimela, was leaving the airline after just 18 months "to pursue other options".

"Mzimela joined SA Express as interim CEO following her role as a member of the intervention team entrusted with the mammoth task of resuscitating the airline after it had been grounded," said the company's divisional manager for marketing, brand and product, Mpho Majatladi.





Majatladi said that "in just 18 months and against incredible odds", SA Express board and management had made "huge strides" in restoring the carrier.

"All malfeasance that led to the corrosion of governance structures was eradicated."

"Despite her stated intention of a limited tenure at the airline, her commitment and passion for SA Express has been resolute, opting to remain with the team through highly challenging times. To ensure that the role of permanent CEO is filled, the Board put forward a recommendation of three names to the Shareholder 12 months ago and awaits a response."





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE