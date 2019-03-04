SA firms arrive in Japan to showcase at Foodex exhibition. File Image/ANA

CAPE TOWN – The 30 business people, who are expected to showcase some of the finest South African food products and beverages at the FOODEX exhibition, have on Monday arrived in Japan. The business people who are supported by the Department of Trade and Industry will showcase at the 44th Foodex exhibition which is dedicated to food and drinks.

The show is designed as a platform for creating and expanding business opportunities and to exchange information on the latest trends regarding the global food industry, will take place on Tuesday until Friday.

The owner of Winston & Julia, Wilhelmina Jerman said she was looking forward to showcasing her chocolate products at the fair. She added that she anticipates to make key contacts and build relationships with suitable importers and distributors.

“I will be very excited if we do get an order. We put a lot of focus on beautiful packaging for our products and for the Japanese market beautiful packaging is crucial. Our products should be spot on for this market. I am also very excited to see what the rest of the world is offering at Foodex,” she said.

Jerman added that her company was participating in the exhibition for the first time and hoped for positive results in terms of big orders, which she said would lead to the expansion of the business and the creation of more job.

The director of Lentibex, an organic vegetable business manufacturing macadamia nuts, oil and butter, Thabo Mooketsi said he was anticipating establishing a new market and distribution channels for exporting his products to boost his business profile as he intended to expand his market base.

Speaking ahead of the exhibition, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies described Japan as a traditional key trading partner to South Africa in the world with the annual total trade being about R90 billion over the past five years.

He pointed out that agricultural trade with Japan has increased from R2.4 billion in 2013 to R2.7 billion in 2017. He said this was a positive indicator that South African products were an interest in the Japanese market.

African News Agency (ANA)