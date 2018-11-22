Steve Vamos, Nicolene Horowitz, Gary Turner. Photo: Supplied

LONDON – Two South African accounting firms did the country proud by winning awards at Xero’s annual event, Xerocon London 2018 last week. The awards recognise the top performing firms from Xero’s global community of accounting, bookkeeping and app partners.

Xerocon London is one of the biggest cloud accounting conferences in the world, hosting 3 000 accountants, bookkeepers, fintech app partners and industry leaders annually from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The two-day event was held at the Excel London conference centre.

BVSA Chartered Accountants won the Emerging Firm of the Year Award while Core Cloud Accounting won the Xero Partner of the Year award.

BVSA was applauded for increasing its delivery of value-added services to its clients in the past year.

Colin Timmis, general country manager at Xero SA said BVSA approached its transition to Xero with focus and commitment.

“The team explored every avenue of the practice to guarantee a smooth integration, successfully sharing their knowledge with colleagues and associates to ensure ongoing success,” said Timmis.

Core Cloud Accounting won the award for demonstrating its leadership as a South African based Xero partner.

The company is a national group of firms and was one of the first cloud accountancies to operate in South Africa.

The firm continues to encourage, support and uplift accountants across the country, helping them serve their clients better.

Timmis said the whole Xero SA team is behind the South African nominees.

“We are thrilled by their wins. BVSA and Core Cloud Accounting are two outstanding examples of how cloud-based accounting solutions can help small businesses deliver better services,” said Timmis.

He said to qualify for these awards, BVSA and Core Cloud Accounting had to demonstrate their knowledge of Xero in theory and in practice and criteria include ongoing certification, staying up to date with Xero announcements and product releases, and using Xero products and Xero practice tools.

