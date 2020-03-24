SA orders mines to close in 21-day virus lockdown

The move underscores the severity of the developing health crisis in a nation whose economy was built on gold mining. While that industry has declined, South Africa accounts for 75% of the world’s platinum and 38% of palladium supply, and also produces minerals from bullion and manganese to chrome and iron ore.





“This would be unprecedented in the history of mining in South Africa,” said Roger Baxter, the chief executive officer of the Minerals Council South Africa, the main industry group. “There were certain times when components of the industry were closed, for example during the second world war, but this is unprecedented.”





South Africa’s army will help the police to enforce the lockdown, which starts midnight Thursday, Ramaphosa said in a televised address. Grocers, pharmacies, banks and filling stations will be allowed to remain open, while the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and other essential services can continue operating.



