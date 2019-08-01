SA Post Office chief executive Mark Barnes has resigned, the board of the state-owned postal service announced on Thursday. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – The SA Post Office on Thursday announced that its group chief executive has tendered his resignation after three and a half years at the helm. Barnes’s cited differences on forward strategy in relation to the structure of the SA Post Office group, in particular the location of Postbank.

SA Post Office board member and designated spokesperson, Dr Charles Nwaila, said following discussions on Barnes’s resignation with the board, the parties were in agreement on an amicable separation.

“The board thanks Barnes for his enormous service to the SA Post Office and the country during his tenure,” said Nwaila.

In his time at the SA Post Office, Mr Barnes has led the stabilisation of the organisation as well as pioneered its positioning as a relevant access point of government services for our communities.

“We assure our customers and the South African public at large that the departure of the outgoing CEO will not negatively impact the organisation’s operations as he leaves behind a capable team that he has built during his tenure,” said Nwaila.

Nwaila announced that Lindiwe Kwele, the SA Post Office’s Group chief operations officer, had been appointed by the board as interim Group CEO until the recruitment of a new CEO.

To ensure continuity, Barnes is set to remain within the SA Post Office fold for a period to aid the transition of the interim Group CEO.

The SA Post Office board wished Barnes success in his future ventures.

Barnes was instrumental is Post Office’s partnership with the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) which was was officially endorsed on September in what he described as a huge inter-governmental partnership.

After the signing of the partnership Barnes said: “I’m very happy with this deal. This demonstrates that a partnership within the public service can be a good thing.”

