Game’s Vaccination Appreciation Wednesday is back as Covid-19 infections rise due to the Omicron variant. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

SA retailer Game brings back Vaccination Wednesdays

GAME’ Vaccination Appreciation Wednesday is back as Covid-19 infections rise due to the Omicron variant.

Game is offering a 10 percent discount to vaccinated shoppers every Wednesday this December.

“Show us your Covid-19 vaccination card and get 10 percent off for keeping Mzansi safe,” said Game.

The reintroduction of the Vaccination Appreciation comes as Covid-19 infections have climbed due to the Omicron variant, particularly in Gauteng.

Customers will need to produce proof of vaccination and a valid ID or passport in store.

Game said the discount is valid on purchases up to R10 000.

The World Health Organization said this week that southern Africa has recorded a surge in cases, mostly driven by South Africa.

“ For the seven days leading to November 30, South Africa reported a 311 percent increase in new cases, compared with the previous seven days. Cases in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province, have increased by 375 percent week-on-week,” it said.

