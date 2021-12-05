SA retailer Game brings back Vaccination Wednesdays
Share this article:
GAME’ Vaccination Appreciation Wednesday is back as Covid-19 infections rise due to the Omicron variant.
Game is offering a 10 percent discount to vaccinated shoppers every Wednesday this December.
“Show us your Covid-19 vaccination card and get 10 percent off for keeping Mzansi safe,” said Game.
The reintroduction of the Vaccination Appreciation comes as Covid-19 infections have climbed due to the Omicron variant, particularly in Gauteng.
Customers will need to produce proof of vaccination and a valid ID or passport in store.
Game said the discount is valid on purchases up to R10 000.
The World Health Organization said this week that southern Africa has recorded a surge in cases, mostly driven by South Africa.
“ For the seven days leading to November 30, South Africa reported a 311 percent increase in new cases, compared with the previous seven days. Cases in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province, have increased by 375 percent week-on-week,” it said.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE