SA retailer Game brings back Vaccination Wednesdays

Game is offering a 10 percent discount to vaccinated shoppers every Wednesday this December.

GAME’ Vaccination Appreciation Wednesday is back as Covid-19 infections rise due to the Omicron variant.

“Show us your Covid-19 vaccination card and get 10 percent off for keeping Mzansi safe,” said Game.

The reintroduction of the Vaccination Appreciation comes as Covid-19 infections have climbed due to the Omicron variant, particularly in Gauteng.

Customers will need to produce proof of vaccination and a valid ID or passport in store.