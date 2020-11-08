SA retailers aim to reach more customers by extending Black Friday promotions

JOHANNESBURG - SOUTH African retailers are aiming to reach more customers this Black Friday by extending promotions for up to four weeks and beefing up online deals despite Covid-19 putting a damper on consumption. Black Friday, which originated in the US, has become one of the most popular events on South Africa’s retail calendar, happening on November 27. As a sweetener, online and brick and mortar retailers are preparing to offer exclusive online deals each week and have committed to ensuring customers spent less time standing in queues and are safe in line with Covid-19 protocols. Pick n Pay’s retail executive for marketing John Bradshaw said the retail giant would be offering more deals in-store and online. Bradshaw said Pick n Pay was extending Black Friday from a weekend to two weeks to keep customers safe and able to shop for great deals at their leisure.

“We will also be limiting the number of customers in our stores at any one time to keep everyone safe, with highly organised queueing,” Bradshaw said, adding that Pick n Pay was more prepared than ever this year and in-store deals would be available online so that customers can shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of their homes.

“Customers love Black Friday special deals to stock up on basic food or pantry items, but bigger items or luxury purchases, such as appliances and tech products, are also popular. This year we are offering a greater choice across both categories – online and in-store.”

Massmart, owner of Makro, Game and Builders Warehouse, was also extending Black Friday by four weeks from November 2-28, with new products featured each week.

Senior vice-president for group corporate affairs Brian Leroni said the group’s research demonstrated that Makro and Game were a firstchoice destination for exceptional value Black Friday deals which remains an absolute focus for this year’s promotion.

“This year’s Black Friday deals offer exceptional value,” Leroni said, “not least given the deterioration in exchange rate since the beginning of the year.” Leroni said Massmart’s online Click-and-Collect service was popular, with customers ordering and paying for the most popular deals online and collecting in-store.

“Typically, we find that our customers shop for additional products when they go to the store to collect their online purchase. In the case of Builders, Black Friday runs from November 23-29 which includes new online and in-store deals being launched every day, from Monday to Friday.”

