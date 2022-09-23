SA sport lovers given opportunity to cut down on monthly costs as Showmax Pro prices are slashed

With interest rates on the rise, inflation of food prices increasing and the see-sawing of fuel prices, South Africans are feeling the heavy cost of living in the country. Many consumers are looking for ways to cut costs, with one of the easiest ways being to slash parts of their budgets, with the first one usually to go usually being entertainment.

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africans have for years voiced concerns over the high prices they pay for their DStv subscriptions, as the sport-loving nation only had one way to watch their favourite teams on the screen. Yesterday, sport lovers were given an option to cut down on their monthly costs by cancelling their DStv subscriptions after Showmax slashed their prices for their Pro offering, which includes various live sports on the tier. “As of 23 September 2022, Showmax Pro will be available to subscribers in South Africa for R349 per month, a 22% reduction on the previous price of R449. The Showmax Pro Mobile plan remains available for R225 per month,” Showmax said in a statement.

Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for Connected Video, said: “If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that South Africans love football. Showmax Pro gives our customers incredible value by making it possible to stream the world’s best leagues, including the DStv Premiership from virtually anywhere. “Our new price point makes accessing sport even easier and more affordable for South Africans.” Showmax Pro bundles the Showmax entertainment offering with live sport from SuperSport, live music and news channels.

Story continues below Advertisement

Football on offer includes the Premier League, DStv Premiership, LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League*, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Nations League and every match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The Showmax Pro plan allows subscribers to stream on up to two devices at the same time. Showmax’s updated pricing comes ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, set to kick off on November 20.

Story continues below Advertisement

The updated price point for Showmax Pro is for South Africa only. Meanwhile, a DStv premium streaming package will set you back R699 per month. There are other avenues that sport lovers can explore in South Africa, with the use of a VPN, such as Sky Sports, ESPN+, ATP Tennis TV, Hotstar Premium and SonyLiv Premium to name a few.

Story continues below Advertisement