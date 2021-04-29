SA start-up Aura expands to Kenya

South Africa’s security and medical response start-up Aura has announced its expansion to Kenya.

The company also plans to move to the United Kingdom, and it aims to have over 10 000 users within seven months.

According to Aura, it will also look at possibly expanding to Mexico and Nigeria.

Aura CEO Warren Myers said he believed that South African start-ups could compete with the best in the world because of the focus on innovations that answer real-world issues.

“The biggest problems in the world are starting to feel fixable for the first time in history. Many people are still unaware of just what will be achievable with hyper-scale technology tools like AI, IoT, blockchain, and nanotechnology, among others,” said Myers.

He added that start-ups had a role to play in deploying technology to solve local problems that have real relevance on a global scale.

“Although the severity and types of crime differ across the world, it is still an unfortunate reality almost everywhere. Technology is making it harder than ever to be a successful criminal," he said.

According to Aura, its technology platform enabled consumers to access the closest vetted private security and medical response unit to their location, anywhere, any time, using a connected device.

The company also has a partnership with e-hailing taxi Uber, which added an emergency button on its app that is powered by Aura. The button is available both in SA and Kenya.

Myers said start-ups could have long-term sustainability if they have a skilled team.

“Equally important is finding and nurturing the right partnerships. Our VC partner, HAVAÍC, understood and saw the potential of our business at an early stage and provided the strategic insight needed for us to expand at the right time and into the right locations,” he said.

Myers said start-ups and technology entrepreneurs could be at the centre of creating real social good for the benefit of everyone, irrespective of their social status or geography.

“The biggest opportunities for start-ups are in areas of common human necessity. Necessity truly is the mother of invention. There are numerous other examples, including health and education, where start=ups can create and use innovative technologies that have the potential to go global,” he said.

