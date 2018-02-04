The South African Table Grape Industry said that the country’s harvest would be stable in the 2017/2018 season despite the drought File image

CAPE TOWN - The South African Table Grape Industry (SATI) said on Monday that the country’s harvest would be stable in the 2017/2018 season despite the drought.

“The country’s harvest is resilient with volumes stabilising despite the worst drought in decades,” SATI said in a statement. “The 4th Crop Estimate for the 2017/18 table grape season shows the upper and lower limits about 16,8% and 12,2% lower, respectively than the previous record 2016/2017 season.”

It said that the new estimate was between 56,2 million and 59,3 million cartons, reflecting an unchanged upper limit and a slight increase in the lower limit.

