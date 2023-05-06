SA Tourism acting CEO resigns

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity told Business Report that Khumalo tendered his resignation letter on Friday.

Khumalo's resignation comes at the back of SA Tourism being thrust in the spotlight over an R1 billion sponsorship deal with English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, which was criticised by the public in February.

The potential deal embroiled former Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu in the scandal, with media claims – later refuted – that she was actively involved in ensuring the contract was signed off before her speculated removal from her portfolio when President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his Cabinet.

Following this, Khumalo wrote a report criticing the Tourism Board addressing it to the newly appointed Tourism minister Patricia De Lille asking that she dissolve the board due to strained relations between it and management.