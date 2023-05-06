SA Tourism acting CEO resigns

Tourism South Africa acting CEO Themba Khumalo has resigned from his position.
A source who spoke on condition of anonymity told Business Report that Khumalo tendered his resignation letter on Friday.
Khumalo's resignation comes at the back of SA Tourism being thrust in the spotlight over an R1 billion sponsorship deal with English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, which was criticised by the public in February.
The potential deal embroiled former Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu in the scandal, with media claims – later refuted – that she was actively involved in ensuring the contract was signed off before her speculated removal from her portfolio when President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his Cabinet.
Following this, Khumalo wrote a report criticing the Tourism Board addressing it to the newly appointed Tourism minister Patricia De Lille asking that she dissolve the board due to strained relations between it and management.
Some board members also left the board.
De Lille appointed new members of the board and a new acting chairperson, Tim Harris, which led to a clash with parliament’s portfolio committee on tourism this week.
The committee wants De Lille to remove two of the three people she appointed as the interim South African Tourism board, citing their appointments were a reputational risk.
During her first appearance in the committee, De Lille disagreed with members of parliament who wanted her to fire Harris, a former DA MP, and businessman Zwelibanzi Mntambo, stating a conflict of interest.
De Lille refused and said she will not be bullied by the committee.
