SA urges Rio Tinto staff to report cases of discrimination and sexual harassment

South Africa’s labour ministry has urged Rio Tinto workers to report instances of discrimination after the Anglo-Australian miner released an internal report detailing sexual assault, racism, and bullying across its mines. The report https://www.reuters.com/business/rio-tinto-report-finds-disturbing-culture-sexual-harassment-racism-bullying-2022-02-01, which sparked calls from investors for the entire industry to clean up its act, found that male and female Rio Tinto employees in South Africa experienced the highest rates of racism, at 34.5 percent and 33.8 percent, respectively, compared to workers in other countries.

Workers at Rio Tinto in South Africa were also the most likely to experience bullying, the report released on Tuesday found, with 54.1 percent of men and 61.6 percent of women reporting having been bullied at work. “We can only encourage those affected to use the protection of our constitution and EEA (Employment Equity Act) to report cases of discrimination to the CCMA (Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration) including cases of bullying,” the labour ministry said in written responses to Reuters’ questions. Rio Tinto did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the government statement. Chief executive Jakob Stausholm, who commissioned the report, this week called the findings “disturbing” and said the company would implement all 26 recommendations from the report.

Rio Tinto’s South African subsidiary Richards Bay Minerals extracts and refines heavy mineral sands and produces ilmenite, rutile, and zircon at its site in northern KwaZulu-Natal province. Asked how prevalent racism, sexism, and bullying are in South Africa’s mining industry overall, the ministry said “we are sure that there are many instances of discrimination and bullying in the labour market in general”. However, affected individuals are reluctant to report these cases, the ministry said.