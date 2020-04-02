SAA, Airlink working on ticket revalidation and booking re-accommodation solution

CAPE TOWN – Embattled state-owned South African Airways (SAA) and Airlink are working together on a practical solution that would enable the smooth revalidation and re-accommodation of tickets and vouchers issued by SAA for travel on future Airlink flights when scheduled passengers services resume after the present Covid-19 preventative travel restrictions have been lifted.

In January, SAA and Airlink agreed to replace their long-standing franchise arrangement with an interline agreement to enable Airlink to accept tickets issued by SAA bearing the “083” prefix for travel on flights operated by Airlink.

The airlines said in a statement on Thursday that, however, the unprecedented nature of the Covid-19 crisis had compelled SAA to reassess and amend their respective refund policy.

“In this regard, SAA is currently providing affected ticket-holders with vouchers for travel on SAA flights on future dates in lieu of refunds. As Airlink intends to recommence operations after the lockdown using its own “4Z” ticket code and flight number prefix, it is currently unable to accept SAA-issued vouchers or tickets bearing the “083” prefix.

“Understandably, these changes and the confusion arising from them, have caused concern and upset, for which we offer our sincere apologies.