DURBAN - South Africa's national carrier South African Airways (SAA) has approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to conciliate in the salary increment impasse at the national carrier.
"We are happy that the unions have embraced our proposal for a commissioner to facilitate discussions aimed at resolving our differences. The mediation will begin on Saturday morning," said said Martin Kemp, SAA Acting General Manager for Human Resources.
Kemp added, "We recognise SAA and its employee’s contribution to our country’s economic growth, specifically in the context of outbound and inbound tourism. It is in the public interest that this dispute be resolved. The union’s willingness to find a resolution is laudable".
Unions NUMSA AND SACCA have demanded an 8 percent salary increase but the national carrier has said has said that they cannot afford to pay any increases but it has offered the unions a 5.9 percent salary increase when funds are available.
SAA has unsuccessfully tried to dissuade the unions from embarking on industrial action by providing firm commitment dates to its offer. The unions have rejected the offer and embarked on industrial action.