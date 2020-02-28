SAA Business Rescue Practitioners granted extension to submit draft Business Rescue Plan

CAPE TOWN – The South African Airways (SAA) Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson were on Friday granted approval to extend the publication of the state-owned airline’s Business Rescue Plan to 31 March 2020.

The BRPs requested the extension on February 26 via an emailed letter that asked creditors to vote for or against the extension and email their votes by close of business on 27 February 2020, which was approved by the requisite majority of creditors holding voting interests in the company.

The practitioners and SAA are in the process of finalisation of the proposed restructuring plan and the steps required to implement the proposed restructuring plan which will be encompassed in the draft Business Rescue Plan.

“We are still in the process of finalising the steps to implement the proposed restructuring option as well as the anticipated effect the plan will have on stakeholders, including the estimated return to creditors,” the BRPs said.

“We believe that a further extension of one month will allow for sufficient time for us to finalise the draft plan, given the complexity and extent of engagement that is required in a business of this size. We then intend to communicate the plan to the creditors committee, the employees committee and the shareholder, prior to the actual public publication of the Plan.”