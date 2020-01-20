JOHANNESBURG - Embattled state owned airline, South African Airways (SAA) has released a statement to assure their customers that all flights are continuing as normal.
This comes after various reports that SAA will cease operations.
SAA said in the statement, " The airline is aware of media reports suggesting that it will cease operations. SAA is always committed to transparently communicate with all stakeholders, including customers, about any material or significant operational changes that may have an impact on flight schedules. Where there may be flight schedule amendments, such operational changes will be managed and communicated in accordance with the industry norms and practices."