JOHANNESBURG - Embattled state owned airline, South African Airways (SAA) has released a statement to assure their customers that all flights are continuing as normal. 

This comes after various reports that SAA will cease operations. 

SAA said in the statement, " The airline is aware of media reports suggesting that it will cease operations. SAA is always committed to transparently communicate with all stakeholders, including customers, about any material or significant operational changes that may have an impact on flight schedules.  Where there may be flight schedule amendments, such operational changes will be managed and communicated in accordance with the industry norms and practices."

Yesterday,  government said it’s working on solutions for the national airline after failing to pay R2bn ($138 million) in funding by a Sunday deadline.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government said it continues to work with South African Airways’ lenders and business-rescue practitioners, “with the primary goal of bringing out of this process a restructured, modern airline.”

Lenders agreed in December to provide 2 billion rand to enable SAA to continue to operate, while the government committed an equal amount though the National Treasury. However, it has yet to pay the funds. The airline has been in a local form of bankruptcy protection since last month.

The deadline for funding was extended after the Department of Public Enterprises pledged to continue trying to persuade the Treasury to come up with the funding, the Johannesburg-based Business Day newspaper reported Monday, without citing anyone.

