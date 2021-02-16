SAA granted R5bn to make severance payments

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has received a further R5 billion from the Department of Public Enterprises to help make severance payments to laid-off staff as part of its rescue plan, administrators of the plan said on Tuesday.

SAA entered a local form of bankruptcy protection in December 2019 after roughly a decade of financial losses, with its fortunes worsening after the Covid-19 pandemic grounded flights.

The government committed to providing R10.5 billion to bailout the airline in October’s mid-term budget.

The business rescue practitioners (BRP) hired to restructure the airline said they had received R7.8 billion from the government including the latest payment.

The administrators, who have proposed a plan which includes reducing the airline’s staff by around two-thirds, said the money allowed them to pay cabin crew and ground staff that had accepted voluntary severance packages in August.