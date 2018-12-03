CAPE TOWN – SAA in partnership with Nedbank have launched the new SAA Voyager Cheque Card that is a cheque card that allows users to earn air miles. Chris Wood, executive of card issuing and payments at Nedbank, said in a statement: "The launch of the new SAA Voyager Cheque Card allows even more people access to this globally recognised frequent flyer programme.”

According to Wood, the Card is Nedbank’s response to growing demands for a transactional card that allows them to earn air miles, without having to qualify for or use a credit card.

According to the Nedbank site, in the overview of the Voyager Card, it states that the miles can be used for travel expenses, including flights, accommodation costs, car hire, duty-free shopping, and cruises.

It also has many travel benefits such as Fastest SAA Voyager Miles earn rate; Companion Tickets; Unlimited lounge access for Premium Cardholders and Premium check-in.

The executive for customer loyalty at SAA, Suretha Cruse said in a statement: “We spent time in evaluating the Voyager model to gauge how best we could leverage our unique offering to our clientele. We found that the best way to meet our objective was to allow our customers to enjoy various benefits from joining just one loyalty programme

“In addition to being able to redeem Voyager Miles for flights, upgrades and various travel-related expenses, SAA Voyager Premium cardholders enjoy an enhanced travel experience thanks to preferential check-in and lounge access when flying on SAA-operated flights or SAA marketing flights where Mango is the carrier."

Cruse mentions that users will also be able to apply for a gold or premium card.

“We have specifically tailored our offering to include qualifying gold or premium cardholders, one companion ticket per year to a local or global destination depending on their card status and spend threshold", said Cruse.

Preferential debit interest rates on the SAA Voyager Premium Credit Card.

Minimum monthly payment of only 5% is required.

Up to 55 days' interest-free credit.

Convenient payments with automated direct debit orders.

Free additional cards.

Free SMS notifications for transactions over R500.

Monthly electronic statements.



Who can apply for this card?

Any individual who:

is over 18 years of age;

is a South African resident or has a valid work permit;

has a good credit rating; and

earns R80 000 or more annually for the SAA Voyager Gold Credit Card or R300 000 for the SAA Voyager Premium Credit Card.