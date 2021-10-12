SAA staff picket for better management – No flights delayed for now

Despite the protest, SAA said the picketing had not affected any flights and its day-to-day work was continuing as scheduled.

Staff members affiliated to Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) were unhappy with SAA management and said there was no change in the new structure or how management was treating them.

“Many of the problems that plagued the old version of the airline had simply been carried over to the new guard”, Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said earlier today.

“Our members are deeply aggrieved about the fact that so many of the old SAA problems have been carried over to the new airline. As junior employees, we find that all our benefits and allowances (have been) taken away and our salaries almost halved. This then means that we work for nothing while elite managers and specialists benefit.”