SAB announces the appointment of Richard Rivett-Carnac as its new chief executive

The South African Breweries (SAB) has announced the appointment of Richard Rivett-Carnac as its new CEO. Rivett-Carnac says he is committed to working with Government, suppliers and all stakeholders to responsibly grow the beer category and SAB’s share of the category. The new chief executive holds a Bachelor of Business Science degree from the University of Cape Town. He is also a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. He has 13 years of experience in various roles within the AB InBev group.

He joined SABMiller in the London office as part of the mergers and acquisitions team in 2009, and more recently was the VP for Finance, Legal & Corporate Affairs for AB InBev’s Africa Zone, successfully navigating the business through what could be considered the most challenging years since its inception. “After the last few years, we have learned just how strong SAB can be, as an organisation and as a collection of hard-working, passionate and talented people. “Having grown up in South Africa, this business has been an integral part of my life, and I could not be prouder to lead the team into an exciting new future for SAB and the South African economy,” he said.