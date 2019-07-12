File image

JOHANNESBURG – South African Breweries (SAB) on Thursday announced that it has appointed Zoleka Lisa as its vice president corporate affairs for South Africa, from 01 July 2019.

SAB said Lisa will lead the organisation’s public policy, transformation, entrepreneurship and sustainability strategy. She will also represent the company on the following boards, SAB Foundation, AWARE.org and Beer Association for SA. Her aspiration is to drive collaborations that will to continue to elevate the SAB Corporate Affairs agenda, ensuring the company’s initiatives are always impactful and relevant to the communities in which it operates.

She leads a team of passionate change agents that are stepping up the organisation's corporate reputation and ultimately, contributing to the African growth ambitions.

Lisa first joined SAB in 2014, where she was appointed as regional strategic programmes manager for Africa and has worked across the business over the past five years.

She has spent nine years as a senior manager at Accenture, a global professional services company that provides services in strategy, consulting, digital and technology.

She holds a BSc. in Environmental Science and Economics from the University of Cape Town and an Honours degree from the University of the Witwatersrand. She has attended a range of executive development courses from Wits Business School and the London School of Economics.

The company said when she’s not at work, Lisa enjoys spending time with her family, travelling or immersing herself in a good read.

African News Agency (ANA)