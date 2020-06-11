SAB launches unique USSD click and collect service

JOHANNESBURG - South African Breweries (SAB) launched South Africa's first USSD click and collect service, Firsti.

Firsti allows consumers the ability to purchase their alcohol from the safety and comfort of their homes.

As the entire world transitions to contactless dining and shopping, SAB is gearing up for the same reliance on technology in order to bridge the gap between consumer and product.





According to Digital Statistics for 2020, out of our population of just under 59 million people, South Africa has a staggering 103 million mobile phone connections, which presents an enormous opportunity for ecommerce.





“As an industry leader, we pride ourselves in developing innovative ways to meet our consumer needs. With Firsti we are able to ensure that our customers are safe, and can avoid unnecessary crowds,” said Zoleka Lisa, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at SAB.





Firsti is unique in that it creates access despite the relatively high data costs in the country, and prior to its launch, most options for buying alcohol required stable internet connections and data in order to complete an order which excluded the majority of the population.





As a fully USSD solution, Firsti allows users without a smartphone or data/internet connection to use the platform, by simply dialing {*120*464#}.





As a data lite e-commerce solution, Firsti is an inclusive platform on which consumers can buy alcohol as an individual or sell it as an outlet.





“By launching Firsti, we want to reaffirm our commitment to assisting Government’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and prioritise the safety of our customers and retailer partners. We encourage customers and retailers alike to use this solution for buying and selling alcohol, in order to avoid crowds and practice social distancing,” concluded Lisa.





To try Firsti, simply dial *120*464# and follow the prompts to place your order select the products you would like, the tavern you want to collect from, and a time slot to collect.





Once you have placed your order, you simply go to your selected tavern during your selected time slot and pick up your products.





On arrival, you will have to present your Identity Document and the confirmation message which you receive on your phone after the order was placed.





As a licensed outlet that would like to sell their alcohol on Firsti simply dial *120*652# to register.





BUSINESS REPORT