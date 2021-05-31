SAB Zenzele Kabili lists on JSE at R40 a share

SAB ZENZELE Kabili listed on the JSE’s empowerment segment on Friday at an opening price of R40 a share, giving black South African retail shareholders the opportunity to invest in the world’s largest beer producer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev).

SAB Zenzele Kabili, the black empowerment scheme which replaces SAB Zenzele, will see black shareholders owning R5.4 billion in AB InBev shares.

AB InBev chief executive, Carlos Brito, said: “As we afford the opportunity of ownership to qualifying South African shareholders with SAB Zenzele Kabili, we take great pleasure in welcoming more ’owners’ to the AB InBev family – a global family of local companies, with approximately 180 000 colleagues in nearly 50 countries, with over 500 iconic brands sold in more than 100 countries around the world.”

SAB Zenzele, which was launched in 2010 and will be unwound at the end of this month, reached a R9.7bn maturation value and benefited more than 40 000 shareholder beneficiaries.

The JSE’s head of origination and deals, Sam Mokorosi, said the listing of SAB Zenzele Kabili retail shares would fulfil the empowerment agenda and drive greater access by citizens to the retail investment opportunities available through the capital market.

“I am hopeful the SAB Zenzele Kabili scheme will deliver value for its shareholders and support the transformation and empowerment agenda of our country,” said Mokorosi.

