JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of authors and composers whose music is broadcast on SABC TV and radio can now be assured of receiving their royalty fees as the SABC begins to clear a backlog of debt.
The SABC had fallen behind in its payments amid its own financial challenges, and by September 30 2019, it owed SAMRO a total of more than R160.4 million.
The SABC has paid 35% towards reducing this long outstanding debt to the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO), which is responsible for collecting royalty fees and distributing them to more than 19 000 SAMRO members, who rely on royalties to sustain their livelihoods.