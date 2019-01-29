The embattled national broadcaster has left their employees in a panic this morning after staffers did not have their salaries paid into their accounts.

SABC spokesperson Neo Modomu told News24 on Tuesday morning that staff would be receiving their salaries "within a few hours", as soon as a "glitch" with its banks had been resolved.





The troubled broadcaster has come under fire for being cash strapped in recent times and just yesterday, they were fined for price fixing.



