JOHANNESBURG - The embattled national broadcaster has left their employees in a panic this morning after staffers did not have their salaries paid into their accounts.
SABC spokesperson Neo Modomu told News24 on Tuesday morning that staff would be receiving their salaries "within a few hours", as soon as a "glitch" with its banks had been resolved.
The troubled broadcaster has come under fire for being cash strapped in recent times and just yesterday, they were fined for price fixing.
the SABC, Primedia and Ster-Kinekor have agreed to pay millions of rand in penalties, bonus advertising and Economic Development Fund (EDF) contributions in a settlements agreement with the Competition Commission.
The agreement, still to be confirmed by the Competition Tribunal, says the SABC agreed to pay a fine of R31.8 million, Primedia a penalty of R9.6m and Ster-Kinekor a R436 999.90.
The fines follow the admission of the media companies to price and trading fixing in contravention of the Competition Act.
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE