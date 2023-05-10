Sagarmatha Technologies appoints Yazeed Evans as CEO

The Sekunjalo Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of Yazeed Evans as CEO of Sagarmatha Technologies. “Yazeed, who is currently at the helm of Last Mile Logistics and eCommerce retailer Loot.co.za, will now take responsibility for growing and positioning Sagarmatha Technologies as a comprehensive technology company with the focus on ensuring that the existing legacy companies within the organisation can leverage off new technologies and fully unlock the transformative potential of 4IR,” Sekunjalo said.

Evans would be working closely with the IT development team within the wider Sagarmatha and Sekunjalo Group. “Yazeed has been successful in repositioning Last Mile Logistics (LML), putting solid systems and procedures in place to ensure its sustainability. As such, he will continue to oversee LML and mentor his replacement when that position is filled,” Sekunjalo said. Of his appointment and the responsibility for re-shaping Sagarmatha, Evans said: “Last Mile Logistics continues to be a very big part of my portfolio, but I would like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the amazing managers and staff whom I continue to have the pleasure of working with. Their character and determination has given me the strength to lead and work through exceptionally challenging times.

“Together we have been able to consolidate and rationalise the business for a completely different print media distribution market, and repositioned the company to be ready for e-commerce distribution. “As we embark on a renewed vision for Sagarmatha, I thank each and every colleague for their support and understanding, and assure everyone that I shall continue to be available for strategic support.” Dr Iqbal Survé, chairman of the Sekunjalo Group and Sagarmatha Technologies, welcomed Evans’s extended role and contribution.

He said, “Yazeed is beyond doubt, the right person for the job. He has been a valuable and integral part of Last Mile Logistics and Loot’s growth, and transition. “Yazeed has a proven track record of success based not only on his exceptional knowledge and understanding of the sector in which these companies operate, but of their roles in the wider landscape and the opportunities for business growth the 4IR-era has. “His excellent inter-personal skills and business acumen are also the perfect combination for this next phase of company growth, and I look forward to witnessing their success,” Survé said.