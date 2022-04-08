Samsa shrugs off workers’ strike threat

The SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) said yesterday that it was working with the SA Transport and Allies Workers Union (Satawu) to find an amicable solution to a wage impasse in an effort to avoid strike action. Satawu earlier this week told Business Report that it had lodged a dispute with the CCMA after the state entity failed to agree on a 7 percent wage increment and an adjustment of between 12 and 35 percent in packages for the about 4 000 workers that it represents.

However, Samsa corporate affairs executive Vusi September said negotiations for the current financial year at the entity were yet to start. “We have not commenced with the 2022-2023 wage negotiations. The negotiations will commence in due course,” September said. Satawu maritime sector co-ordinator Thulani Dlamini said this week that the union had reached an impasse in its negotiations with Samsa and was following procedure to eventually culminate in a strike.

“We cannot wait anymore; nothing has worked for the entire two years. At some point were were told the Board was being replaced and then when they came in they pleaded for time to understand issues. “We’re kept waiting while Samsa goes on with its life. We want workers to be placed in the market range, the gap has widened very much in the last two years while we waited,” Dlamini said. BUSINESS REPORT