DURBAN - At its ‘Empowering Tomorrow’ event held in Johannesburg last night, Samsung announced that it has increased its bursaries to South African university students. The students are from the University of Pretoria, North-West University, University of Johannesburg and Gauteng City Region Academy (GCRA), which is a branch of the Gauteng Department of Education responsible for promoting skills development in the Gauteng City region.

Following its initial investment of R7 million in 2019, Sung Yoon, President and Chief Executive of Samsung Africa, revealed that the company would award another R7 million for 2020. In total, Samsung will be investing R14 million.

This is part of Samsung’s wide-ranging efforts to uplift learners and students in the country. The students who are currently pursuing careers in business, marketing and IT were the delighted recipients of Samsung’s continuing focus on the nation’s youth.

"We are continuously working to build on and expand the programs we offer to young people across South Africa. Samsung is committed to improving the use of IT technology in education, providing access to smarter learning environments to support students’ creativity and to reduce the digital divide. We strive to reduce local education gaps and turn potential into power," said Hlubi Shivanda, Director: Business Innovation Group and Corporate Affairs at Samsung South Africa.