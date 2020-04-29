Samsung S20 gets new user experience upgrades

DURBAN - From innovative camera capabilities to new ways to chat, stream and game, the Galaxy S20 series is jam-packed with features designed to provide exciting mobile experiences. Samsung has taken every detail into consideration with the design of the UI that underlies the Galaxy S20 series. Scroll, Zoom and Explore in Peace A display’s ‘refresh rate’ refers to the number of times a monitor loads new information every second. The Galaxy S20 series features a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring the viewing experience is responsive and satisfying to engage with no matter the task. The faster refresh rate means anything with motion or animation appears much smoother. Whether you are scrolling through your favorite website or flipping through apps on your Home screen, users will get a more polished experience.

Natural, Dynamic Interaction

Samsung designed the UI to allow for effortless screen transitions, showcasing the swift and elegant design achievements made over the years. Those design achievements have culminated in a UI for the Galaxy S20 with intuitiveness, seamlessness, tangibility, and vibrancy at its core.

The Galaxy S20’s interaction responses fit intuitively with the way the device functions while interface responses are also seamless, allowing for smooth and continuous feedback to your touch inputs.

The Galaxy S20 responds in real-time to user control and understands delicate touches to provide tangible, satisfying feedback.

Take an in-depth look into the #GalaxyS20, a smartphone built for the future. Learn more: https://t.co/bqIpIDiyqm pic.twitter.com/V9pkpbp25E — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 26, 2020

Tactile Satisfaction

A phone’s haptic feedback is that satisfying kinesthetic communication—or vibration users get from a phone when interacting with it. In designing the Galaxy S20’s haptic feedback, Samsung prioritised two things: a satisfying sensation and applying haptic feedback to relevant features and actions. One of the areas you will feel the sensations is the camera.

Fine-tuned vibrations complement the S20’s powerful camera when pressing to take a picture, zooming in and out, and adjusting the Pro mode controls, such as the shutter speed and aperture. That same satisfying haptic sensation has been applied to many other features throughout the Galaxy S20

When quickly flipping through the Contact list to search for “Mom,” for example, a vertical index appears on the right side. When scrolling through the index, you will get enhanced haptic feedback that signifies moving from one letter to the next in the index. Not only does it make it easier to find “M” in the index, it reduces the potential of skipping past your destination when scrolling.

When typing, more precise and refined feedback allows for a better overall experience. The haptic feedback also varies by input, providing distinct vibrations for regular keys, feature keys, and delete keys.

Sound for a New Experience

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but songs and sounds can form lasting memories. Samsung took that lesson to heart by designing a satisfying auditory experience for the Galaxy S20. This year’s Over the Horizon song, for example, was built around the theme of ‘Digital Wellbeing’. The iconic ringtone features 26 monochords to deliver a soothing sonic experience powered by nature, reminding listeners to indulge in the delights of life offline.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE