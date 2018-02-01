CAPE TOWN -Korean multinational electronics group, Samsung will reportedly make chips which will be particularly designed to harvest crypto-currency coins.

This comes after the technology magnate disclosed in its latest earnings report, its plans to harvest crypto-currency coins. According to the report, Samsung also confirmed that they overtook Intel, to become the biggest chipmaker last year.

The company also expects high demand for its anticipated Galaxy S9 smartphone, set to be launched on February 25. "Samsung's foundry business is currently engaged in the manufacturing of crypto-currency mining chips", said Samsung, in a statement to the BBC.

"However we are unable to disclose further details regarding our customers". Mining chips which in this instance, refers to solving intricate mathematical problems as a means to verify crypto-currency transactions.

The owners of the computers involved are then rewarded with new digital tokens or “coins”. Korean-language newspaper, The Bell, reported that the processors involved are Asic (application-specific integrated circuit) chips, allegedly.

The newspaper adds that Samsung allegedly completed development of its own Bitcoin-related Asic chip last year and begin mass production early in January.

According to an expert, Samsung’s recent crypto-currency plans shows that Bitcoin may not necessarily present a bubble that is about to burst. "We don't know how low Samsung can sell its chip for and still be profitable", said a crypto-currency researcher from the University of Cambridge, Garrick Hileman.

"But if Bitcoin's price were to collapse and enter a bear market like in 2014 to 2015, one would wonder if Samsung would stay with this line of business through such a turn".

Meanwhile, the central-bank governor of Nigeria said last month that investing in the cryptocurrency is a “gamble” and hinted it may have to be regulated.

“Cryptocurrency or bitcoin is like a gamble, and there is a need for everybody to be very careful,” Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele said in an interview on Wednesday at his office in the capital, Abuja.

“We cannot as a central bank give support to situations” where people risk savings to “gamble,” he said.

Emefiele is the latest among regulators globally to express concern about bitcoin, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, because of high volatility and a perception that it facilitates crime. In January 2017, the central bank released a circular to lenders asking them not to use, hold, or trade virtual currencies pending “substantive regulation and or decision by the CBN.”

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May also last month promised to consider clamping down on the cryptocurrency. Central banks in China and Russia have stopped local-exchange trading of bitcoin.

“I have asked my colleagues in the research and monetary-policy department to study the market and get to know what the issues are,” Emefiele said. The central bank may in future “make some very concrete pronouncements as to the direction,” he said, without giving details.

