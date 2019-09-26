Sanco wants government to intervene to halt looming job cut in Marikana







More than 5,000 jobs are at risk at Sibanye-Stilwater's mining operations in Marikana. RUSTENBURG - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West province on Thursday called for government intervention to avert job losses in the mining sector.

This follows a statement by Sibanye Stillwater that at least 5,270 jobs were at risk at its Marikana operations.

"The 10-point intervention programmes previously adopted by the ministry of mineral resources and key industry players in the past including strengthening of the state-owned mining company to stem the wave of job losses should be prioritised to mitigate against job losses and restore confidence towards peace, stability and sustainable mining," said provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe.





He said that the plan had given communities hope that implementation of social labour plans and community development would be accelerated.





"The change of ownership from Lonmin to Sibanye Stillwater must not move goalposts and forever defer the commitment made towards beneficiation, sustainable community development, enterprise and skills development, local procurement, social investment initiatives and greater community involvement in determining and rolling out priority projects that will benefit mining and labour sending communities," he said.





"The platinum belt is a nodal point for growth and economic stability in the province. A slump of mining operations without a plan to mitigate against job losses will impact negatively on the socio-economic conditions as well as increase crime levels in the area."



