RUSTENBURG - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West province on Thursday called for government intervention to avert job losses in the mining sector.
This follows a statement by Sibanye Stillwater that at least 5,270 jobs were at risk at its Marikana operations.
"The 10-point intervention programmes previously adopted by the ministry of mineral resources and key industry players in the past including strengthening of the state-owned mining company to stem the wave of job losses should be prioritised to mitigate against job losses and restore confidence towards peace, stability and sustainable mining," said provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe.