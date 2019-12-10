JOHANNESBURG – Africa’s largest financial services group, Sanlam, has invested R540-million into communities in South Africa over the past decade, the third biggest corporate social investment (CSI) by a business in
South Africa. It has invested R3.5-billion in black economic empowerment deals to date and every year 450 000 children benefit from Sanlam’s literacy projects.
The group believes firmly in the role corporates can – and should – play in uplifting the country’s economy and its people. It is looking forward to doing a lot more good as we enter the ‘20s’ and believes positivity will be key to securing a great future for our nation.
Sydney Mbhele, the chief executive of Sanlam Brand – who joined the group early in 2019 – says while there have been setbacks over the past few years, the lives of countless South Africans have been improved since 1994, many through corporate social investment activities.
“Unfortunately, the narrative in South Africa is often very negative. But at Sanlam, we retain our optimism and fresh focus as we greet the new decade. We see it as a time to redouble our efforts across the board. We truly believe that every life touched through a CSI project or empowerment initiatives or through initiatives which foster economic growth, has made South Africa a better place.”