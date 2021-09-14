Sanlam to sell UK asset for £39m

SANLAM, the South African head-quartered financial services firm, is selling its 100 percent shareholding in subsidiary Sanlam Life & Pensions UK to Chesnara, the London Stock Exchange-listed life and pension company for £39 million (R764m).

Sanlam said the sale was in line with its strategy to simplify its UK operations and reallocate capital to Africa and other selected emerging markets. The transaction was subject to regulatory approvals in South Africa and the UK, which are expected early next year.