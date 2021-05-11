SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni take special leave after serious allegations made against him

ANOTHER chief executive is to take special leave after serious allegations were made against him.

South African National Parks (SANParks) announced on Tuesday that its CEO, Fundisile Mketeni, would take special leave from his work engagements following an assault and sex-related complaint laid against him on Friday in Skukuza, Kruger National Park.

According to SANParks, Mketeni appeared in court on Monday with three other individuals on similar charges – two males employed by SANParks and a female who is not a SANParks employee.

SANParks board chairperson Joanne Yawitch said Mketeni requested to take leave due to the seriousness of the allegations.

“In line with SANParks’ commitment to ethical conduct and the seriousness of the allegations, Mketeni has requested to take special leave until such time that this matter has been resolved and the law has taken its course,” she said.

“The board of SANParks views the allegations made in an extremely serious light and will allow the court proceedings to take their course and reach conclusions on the allegations. The board will however investigate whether the circumstances surrounding the allegations led to any improper or illegal conduct which may affect the employment relationship,” said Yawitch.

Luthando Dziba, the managing executive conservation services have been appointed as acting chief executive.

On Monday, Adapt IT chief executive Sbu Shabalala was granted leave of absence, at his request, the company announced.

Shabalala’s leave comes after allegations at the weekend in which he was accused of hiring armed thugs to threaten his estranged wife Neo’s partner, suspended eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza.

According to a story published in the Sunday Times, the attack was so vicious that Nzuza had to have his spleen and part of a kidney removed.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE