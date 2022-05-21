SANRAL Board and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to address media on cancellation of tenders

The Board of the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL), together with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, will convene a media briefing to give an update on the cancellation of some of SANRAL’s tenders amounting to R17.473 billion.

Over the past two days several reports have appeared in the media concerning the cancellation of SANRAL tenders. “It should immediately be obvious to any right thinking individual that this decision would not have been taken for flimsy reasons”, SANRAL said in a statement.