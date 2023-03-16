South Africa’s short-term insurer, Santam, has entered into an alliance with local communications company MTN South Africa that will see the insurer purchase the mobile telecommunication firm’s device insurance book. The acquisition, and alliance, was said to be aimed at supporting MTN South Africa in broadening the reach of device protection to their clients, in line with the importance of devices in the lives of customers.

MTN South Africa’s device insurance book currently has just over 400 000 policies and an annual Gross Written Premium value of nearly R400 million. Santam Group CEO Tavaziva Madzinga said the acquisition was an opportunity to expand the company’s refreshed strategy which sought to lay a foundation for future growth through partnerships. He said an important focus of the strategy was the building of partnerships across various sectors including telecommunications, among others, while putting clients at the centre of delivering Insurance, Good and Proper. “We are delighted to conclude this important step as part of the wider strategic alliance with the MTN Group and are excited at the prospect to develop further digitally enabled short-term insurance solutions for the South African market through aYo Holdings, the MTN Group’s InsurTech platform.

“Through aYo, the alliance will continue to build and develop digital insurance and investment offerings that provide people across Africa with easier access to financial service products, particularly those people who have typically been unable to access traditional distribution channels,” Madzinga said. MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi said the partnership was a boon for the company’s customers. “MTN South Africa is equally excited to be partnering with Santam and the Sanlam Group in driving financial inclusion across South Africa and providing customers with insurance and investment products tailored to the needs of the South African consumer,” Molapisi said.