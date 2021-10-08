Santam to finalise outstanding CBI claims soon following court ruling

THE Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) this week upheld the High Court decision that insurance company Santam will need to pay out the full 18-month indemnity period to Ma-Afrika, a hospitality establishment that was heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Santam chief executive Lizé Lambrechts said the insurer recognised the devastating effect of Covid-19 on the economy and, in particular, on businesses. “We also understand that our clients were affected by the process of attaining legal certainty on this one remaining contingent business interruption (CBI) matter,” said Lambrechts.