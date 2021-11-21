SARB hikes repo rate for the first time in three years

THE SA Reserve Bank (SARB) this week hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%, placing the prime lending rate at 7.25%. The repo rate hike is the first in nearly three years.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said South Africa’s economic outlook was bleak with the July unrest, the pandemic and ongoing energy supply constraints likely to have lasting effects on investor confidence and job creation, impeding recovery in labour-intensive sectors hardest hit by the lockdowns.