JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) placed a further executive, Mmamathe Makheke-Mokhuane on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of a disciplinary process in respect of serious allegations of misconduct.



This is according to a media statement released by the country's tax collection body.





This brings the number of executives currently on precautionary suspension to five.





The Executives are:





Hlengani Mathebula, Chief Officer: Governance, International Relations, Strategy and Communications

Teboho Mokoena, Chief Officer: Human Capital & Development

Luther Lebelo, Group Executive: Employee Relations

Refiloe Mokoena, Chief Officer: Legal Counsel

Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane, Chief Officer: Digital ; Information and Technology Services

Sars said that this is part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole Sars leadership by the Commissioner in terms of good governance and, further, in response to the report on the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by SARS, the “Nugent Report”.





Accordinf to the statement, "Makhekhe-Mokhuane’s precautionary suspension takes effect immediately. It must be re-iterated, that these suspensions are precautionary in nature and as such do not amount to findings of any wrong doing on the part of the executives concerned. A determination in this regard will only be made on the finalization of the process. SARS requests that the privacy of the individuals concerned and the confidentiality of the employer–employee relationship be respected. SARS will not comment further on the matter until its concluded."



