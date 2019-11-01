JOHANNESBURG - Taste Holdings, owner of Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza franchises in South Africa, said on Friday it was abandoning the food business, and had already sold its 13 stores of the coffee chain to a consortium for 7 million rand ($464,000).
The company said it was also in discussions around the sale of Domino’s and its two other food businesses, restaurant chain Maxi’s and The Fish & Chips Co, as part of a new strategy to become a solely luxury retail group.
It had been trying to turn the Starbucks and Domino’s businesses around after putting their expansions on hold a year ago amid losses - making Taste one of a string of retail firms hurt by a troubled South African economy.