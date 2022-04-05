Sasfin names Harriet Heymans as director

SASFIN Holdings has announced Harriet Heymans as its new Group and Bank Financial Director with immediate effect. This comes after the company on January 11, announced the resignation of Angela Pillay who was Sasfin’s financial director since March 2018.

“The Board is pleased to announce that Harriet Heymans has been appointed. Angela will accordingly step down as executive director of the Company and Sasfin Bank Limited. The Board thanks Angela for her contribution over the years,” the company said on Friday. Harriet is a qualified CA (SA), has completed several executive development programs and has over 20 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry, according to Sasfin.

“Harriet has worked in both first and second tier South African banks as well as at a global banking group and has experience in the retail, business and corporate and investment banking segments. During her career she has been the Chief Financial Officer of Standard Chartered Bank (South Africa), Imperial Financial Services and Ubank Limited,” it said. “The Board welcomes Harriet and looks forward to the knowledge and experience she will contribute to Sasfin,” the company said. - Dieketseng Maleke. BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE