Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Sasfin names Harriet Heymans as director

This comes after the resignation of Angela Pillay who was Sasfin’s financial director since March 2018. File photo.

This comes after the resignation of Angela Pillay who was Sasfin’s financial director since March 2018. File photo.

Published 50m ago

Share

SASFIN Holdings has announced Harriet Heymans as its new Group and Bank Financial Director with immediate effect.

This comes after the company on January 11, announced the resignation of Angela Pillay who was Sasfin’s financial director since March 2018.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The Board is pleased to announce that Harriet Heymans has been appointed. Angela will accordingly step down as executive director of the Company and Sasfin Bank Limited. The Board thanks Angela for her contribution over the years,” the company said on Friday.

Harriet is a qualified CA (SA), has completed several executive development programs and has over 20 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry, according to Sasfin.

More on this

“Harriet has worked in both first and second tier South African banks as well as at a global banking group and has experience in the retail, business and corporate and investment banking segments. During her career she has been the Chief Financial Officer of Standard Chartered Bank (South Africa), Imperial Financial Services and Ubank Limited,” it said.

“The Board welcomes Harriet and looks forward to the knowledge and experience she will contribute to Sasfin,” the company said. - Dieketseng Maleke.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello