Sasol and Topsoe in a sustainable aviation fuel joint venture

Sasol, the global chemicals and energy company, and Topsoe, a carbon emission reduction technology company, have launched a joint venture Zaffra, which will focus on the development and delivery of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Zaffra is headquartered in Amsterdam and its CEO is Jan Toschka.

“With a global presence, Zaffra's unique combination of pioneering SAF technologies and operational excellence places it at the forefront of the industry'stransformation,” the companies said in a joint statement yesterday. Zaffra combines the extensive experience of Sasol in asset development, plant construction, and robust operating and technology expertise, and Topsoe’s carbon emission reduction technologies. Topsoe’s technology uses hydro-processing expertise to enable the processing of virgin oils, waste oils and fats, solid biomass, and plastic waste/tires to produce HEFA-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel, with minimal carbon intensity compared to traditional petroleum aviation fuel, Topsoe’s website said.

“The growing demand for SAF will require multiple pathways and Zaffra is in a unique position to become a relevant player in this market. Backed by Sasol and Topsoe’s legacies, our offer combines leading technologies with decades of experience in building and running production assets,” he said. Zaffra's establishment marks a significant step towards achieving a more sustainable future for aviation, aligned with global efforts to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions. Sasol President and CEO Fleetwood Grobler in a statement said, “Sasol is thrilled to further our global sustainable aviation fuel ambition through Zaffra. Zaffra is built on decades of collaboration between Sasol and Topsoe.”

Roeland Baan, the CEO of Topsoe, said with aviation being responsible for 2%-3% of global carbon emissions, Zaffra would create significant value for the aviation industry and society by bringing alternative fuels to the market that can help reduce these emissions. According to a US Department of Energy (DOE) website report, the first commercial production facility for converting ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) opened in Soperton, Georgia, in January 2024. Supported by the US’s DOE’s Bioenergy Technology Office, LanzaJet’s Freedom Pines Fuel Facility aimed to produce nine million gallons of SAF and one million gallons of renewable diesel in its first year of operations.