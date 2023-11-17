Sasol appoint a new CEO and president to succeed Grobler

Sasol has appointed Simon Baloyi as the president and CEO of the petrochemical group, with effect from 1 April 2024. Baloyi succeeds Fleetwood Grobler, who was appointed in November 2019, who would continue to serve in an executive advisor role until December 31, 2024, to ensure a structured handover, the group said in a statement on Friday.

Baloyi is the executive vice president of energy operations and technology at Sasol. “He has proven technical and operational skills and holds Master’s degrees in Engineering Management and in Chemical Engineering. He has served in various management positions since joining the Sasol in 2002,” the group said Friday. "I am looking forward to working with the board, management, the Sasol family and all our stakeholders," Baloyi said.

Chairperson Stephen Westwell said that through Fleetwood’s leadership, Sasol was on track to be more resilient, and live up to its purpose of innovating for a better world. “In January 2024, Fleetwood will celebrate his 40th service anniversary with Sasol and we are extremely thankful for his dedication and commitment to Sasol over his illustrious career,” said Westwell. He said the board had full confidence that Baloyi’s “strategic outlook, excellent leadership skills, technical and business acumen and deep experience of our operations will stand him in excellent stead to take over the helm".

Westwell is himself a new appointment. Sipho Nkosi stepped down as chairperson last week, citing concerns about possible conflicts of interest. Westwell, then the lead independent director, was appointed chairperson from November 11, 2023. Nkosi resigned because he believed there might be perceptions of conflicts of interest between a company he was involved with that helped to fund Australian gas explorer Kinetiko Energy, which might become a supplier to Sasol. Sasol’s nomination and governance committee aimed, in due course, to nominate a successor for the role of chairperson.