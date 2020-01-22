JOHANNESBURG - Petrochemicals giant Sasol is assessing the impact of last week’s explosion and fire at its controversial $13 billion Lake Charles Chemical Project (LCCP) in Louisiana.
The group said yesterday that the LCCP’s low-density polyethene (LDPE) unit had been shut down and an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the incident, the extent of the damage and the resulting impact on the LDPE unit´s beneficial operation (BO) schedule.
“Sasol has begun an investigation to determine the cause of the incident, the extent of the damage and the resulting impact on the LDPE unit’s beneficial operation schedule,” the company said. “As the investigation has just commenced, it is still early for us to provide an estimate for a start-up date for the LDPE unit.”